Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his “shock” over the surprise Palestinian attack on Israel and said that India will stand in solidarity with people of Israel at their difficult hour. Hundreds of gunmen from the Islamist militant group Hamas infiltrated Israeli city of Sderot after firing thousands of rockets from Gaza Strip.

Reacting to the attack, Prime Minister Modi said, “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.”

At least 40 people were killed and over 500 sustained injuries in one of the deadliest Hamas attack on Israel in decades. Israel has declared war against Palestine and the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed “Hamas will pay unprecedented price” for today’s attack.

Advertisement

“The enemy will pay a price he has never known. In the meantime, I call on all citizens of Israel to strictly obey the instructions of the army and the instructions of the Home Command,” Netayahu said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have launched counter offensive and carried out several airstrikes on Hamas hideouts in Gaza under its “Operation Iron Swords”.

According to Palestinian officials, the retaliatory airstrikes from Israeli Defence Forces have killed 161 people and injured nearly 1,000.

Besides India, the US, the UK, Australia and France among several other countries have condemned the attack and expressed their solidarity with Israel. The US said that it will “stand firmly” with Israel.

The combined attack on Israel was launched by the military wing of Hamas, Al Qassam Bridages under operation ‘Al Aqsa Floods’ in response to the alleged provocations in Al-Aqsa and the ill-treatment of Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails.