PM Modi receives highest awards of Dominica and Guyana

Dominica and Guyana presented their highest national awards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statesmanship and support during the COVID pandemic.

At a ceremony at the State House at Georgetown in Guyana on Wednesday, Dominica President Sylvanie Burton conferred “Dominica Award of Honour” on PM Modi, for his statesmanship, support to Dominica during the pandemic and his commitment to strengthening India and Dominica ties.

The PM dedicated the honour to the people of India and to the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between India and Dominica. He expressed confidence that the bilateral bond between the two nations will continue to grow and deepen in the years ahead.

Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali conferred upon Mr Modi the highest national award of his country, “The Order of Excellence”, for his ‘visionary statesmanship, for championing the rights of developing countries on the global stage, for exceptional service to the global community and for his commitment to strengthening India-Guyana relations.’

While accepting the award, the PM dedicated the honour to the people of India and to the deep-rooted historical ties between the people of the two countries. He emphasised that his state visit to Guyana is testament to India’s continued commitment towards deepening India-Guyana friendship.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is only the fourth foreign leader to be conferred with the highest national award of Guyana.