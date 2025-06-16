PM Modi, President Nikos Christodoulides attend business roundtable event in Cyprus to boost strategic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, attended a business roundtable event and interacted with leading CEOs to boost strategic partnership between the two countries in several sectors and also spoke about India’s economic growth trajectory in the last one decade.

Taking to his official X account on Sunday (local time) here, PM Modi in a post said: “Boosting business linkages! President Nikos Christodoulides and I interacted with leading CEOs in order to add vigour to commercial linkages between India and Cyprus. Sectors like innovation, energy, technology and more offer immense potential. I also talked about India’s reform trajectory in the last decade.”

Earlier on Sunday, President of Cyprus in a post on X said:”Today, we are building more bridges; we are deepening and expanding economic cooperation between Cyprus and India. Together, we are entering a new era of strategic partnership, founded on trust and our shared values, driven by innovation and inspired by our rich historical journey and the vast horizon that opens before us. Together, Cyprus and India, we send a strong message of cooperation and prosperity, and at the same time, a message of hope.”

The President of Cyprus also said in another post on X: “Roundtable discussion with the Indian Prime Minister and members of the Cyprus and Indian business communities.”

Earlier on Sunday, Ministry of External affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X said: “Further cementing investment, technology & business linkages. PM @narendramodi accompanied by President @Christodulides addressed a business roundtable, which saw participation by leading business leaders of Cyprus and Indian companies. The leaders called for strengthening economic ties in the fields of trade, investment, financial services, fintech, start-up, innovation, AI, IT, logistics, defence, connectivity, shipping and mobility.”

In a post on X, the President of Cyprus too extended a warm welcome to PM Modi.

Calling it a “historic visit”, he said that the visit would see a new chapter in the India-Cyprus partnership.

“Welcome to Cyprus Prime Minister @narendramodi! Here, at the EU’s southeastern frontier and gateway of the Mediteranean. A historic visit, A new chapter in a strategic partnership that knows no limits. We make a promise to advance, transform, prosper more. Together Cyprus-India-EU.”

EAM Jaishankar upon arrival in Lacarna, met the Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and underscored how the visit by PM Modi would deepen the lonstanding bilateral ties.

He wrote on X, “Delighted to meet FM @ckombos of Cyprus on my arrival at Larnaca. Confident that PM @narendramodi’s visit to Cyprus will deepen our longstanding bilateral ties and the India-EU partnership.”

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island nation in more than two decades.

Greeted with ceremonial honours by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides at Larnaca International Airport, the visit signalled renewed momentum in Indo-Cypriot relations, with both nations committing to deeper cooperation across trade, technology, education, and cultural exchange.

Prime Minister Modi’s outreach to the Indian diaspora in Cyprus was met with enthusiastic chants of “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” reflecting the emotional resonance of the visit.

Notably, one attendee held a yellow placard reading, “Jai Hind, Operation Sindoor, Justice is Served,” referencing India’s recent counterterrorism operation.

As India looks to expand its global footprint, the Cyprus leg of PM Modi’s three-nation tour — preceding his participation in the G7 Summit in Canada — highlights the strategic importance of nurturing old friendships while forging new pathways of cooperation.

Cyprus, in turn, reaffirmed its commitment to a partnership “that knows no limits”.

Prime Minister Modi shared a video of this moment on his official X account.

The visit comes at a pivotal time, as Cyprus prepares to assume the presidency of the European Union Council in early 2026.

PM Modi’s presence underscores India’s intent to strengthen its engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and emphasised the shared democratic values and historical ties that bind the two countries.

During his two-day stay in Cyprus, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Christodoulides, attend a business roundtable in Limassol, and receive the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, Cyprus’s highest civilian honour.

Cyprus’s recent move to open a Eurobank representative office in Mumbai is seen as a step toward positioning itself as a financial bridge between Europe and South Asia.

The visit also carries geopolitical undertones.

Cyprus has consistently supported India’s stance on global issues, including its condemnation of cross-border terrorism.

In contrast to Turkey’s recent criticism of India’s internal policies, Cyprus has emerged as a reliable ally, advocating for India’s aspirations on platforms like the United Nations.

Local media hailed the visit as a historic moment in bilateral diplomacy, emphasising its symbolic and strategic weight.

As PM Modi prepares to depart for the G7 Summit in Canada, Cypriot commentators have framed the visit as a turning point in Mediterranean-Asian diplomacy.

PM Modi, accompanied by a large delegation of around 100 officials, is visiting Cyprus at the invitation of President Nicos Christodoulides.