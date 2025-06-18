PM Modi meets German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on G7 Summit Sidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on Tuesday (Canada time), according to a government release.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Chancellor Merz assumed office in May 2025.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Chancellor on his victory in the elections and his assumption of office. He also expressed deep appreciation for the German government’s condolences on the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad last week.

The leaders expressed happiness at the sustained momentum in the bilateral relationship and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in key areas of trade and investment, defence and security, green and sustainable development partnership, green energy, technology, innovation, education, and mobility.

Both sides agreed to further deepen and diversify the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, as it marks the milestone of completion of 25 years.

The two leaders agreed that terrorism constitutes a major threat to peace and stability in the world.

The Prime Minister thanked Chancellor Merz for Germany’s strong expression of solidarity with and support for India’s actions in the fight against terrorism.

The leaders also exchanged views on important regional and international developments. The Prime Minister conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming Chancellor Merz to India at a mutually convenient time.