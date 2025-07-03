PM Modi Honoured with Ghana’s National Award ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Thursday (India time) conferred with Ghana’s national honour, “The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana,” by President John Dramani Mahama. The award recognises PM Modi’s exceptional leadership and influential global presence and marks a significant milestone in India-Ghana relations.

Accepting the award, PM Modi dedicated it to the aspirations of Indian youth, cultural traditions, and historical ties between Ghana and India.

“This honour is also a responsibility; to keep working towards a stronger India-Ghana friendship. India will always stand with the people of Ghana and continue to contribute as a trusted friend and development partner,” Modi said in his post on handle X.

Modi’s ongoing two-day visit to Ghana, first by an Indian Prime Minister in the last three decades, has paved the way for a new era of cooperation between India and Ghana, with both nations committed to deepening their bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister also thanked the people and government of Ghana for this special gesture.

Noting that the shared democratic values and traditions of the two countries would continue to nurture the partnership, the Prime Minister stated that the award further deepens the friendship between the two countries and places new responsibility on him to embrace and advance bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi affirmed that he was confident that his historic State Visit to Ghana would impart a new momentum to India-Ghana ties.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also held talks with the Ghana President Mahama.

“We have elevated our ties to a Comprehensive Partnership, which will be beneficial for the people of our nations. We discussed ways to improve trade and economic linkages,” Modi said in his post.

Cooperation in FinTech, skill development, healthcare and other such sectors were also deliberated upon.

India and Ghana also see immense scope in working closely in areas such as critical minerals, defence, maritime security and energy. Enhancing cultural linkages was also talked about during the conversation between the two leaders.