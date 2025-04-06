PM Modi has ‘personally’ intervened in arrest of Indian fishermen issue: Senthil Thondaman

President of the Ceylon Workers Congress and former Governor of Sri Lanka’s Eastern Province, Senthil Thondaman, said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ‘personally’ intervened in the arrest of Indian fishermen issue with the Sri Lankan authorities.

“PM Modi has personally intervened in the ongoing issue of Indian fishermen being arrested by Sri Lankan authorities. PM Modi directly spoke to the President of Sri Lanka on the matter, aiming for a resolution,” said Senthil Thondaman.

He further said that PM Modi has also assured full support to the Indian-Origin Tamil (IOT) community living in Sri Lanka.

Thondaman emphasised that PM Modi had consistently supported Sri Lanka, especially during its economic crisis a couple of years ago, adding that PM Modi’s leadership was instrumental during that difficult period, providing much-needed assistance under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

“PM Modi stood by Sri Lanka when the nation was in dire need. His support was not only financial but moral too,” Thondaman told IANS after meeting PM Modi in Colombo.

He further noted that PM Modi’s guidance and encouragement to young leaders had made him a role model for emerging politicians in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan Tamil leader shared a social media post of PM Modi on ‘X’, in which the Prime Minister wrote: “The meeting with Indian-Origin Tamils (IOT) was fruitful. The community has constituted a living bridge between the two countries for over 200 years. India will support the construction of 10,000 houses, healthcare facilities, the sacred Seetha Eliya temple, and other community development projects for IOTs, in cooperation with the government of Sri Lanka.”

Thondaman said that the timely support provided by the Indian government, especially the personal involvement of PM Modi, greatly enhanced Sri Lanka’s resilience during the crisis and strengthened ties between the two nations.

He also lauded the Indian government for supplying essential goods to the people of Sri Lanka, stating that the local population holds immense respect and admiration for both the Indian Prime Minister and the government of India.

Highlighting the legacy of the Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC), Thondaman said it is the largest trade union in Sri Lanka and has played a crucial role in advocating for the rights of Indian-Origin Tamils since the British colonial period.

“Since 1965, the CWC has been fighting for the citizenship rights of Indian-Origin people, and it is because of our persistent efforts that these rights were eventually granted,” he stated.

The CWC has been actively involved in improving the lives of approximately 600,000 tea estate and factory workers, most of whom live in poor housing conditions known as “line rooms.”

Thondaman pointed out that the CWC initiated a housing program in 1987 to replace these inadequate accommodations.

“Since we began this effort, 39,000 homes have been constructed for tea workers across Sri Lanka,” he said, adding that the CWC remains committed to improving the living standards of the tea estate community.