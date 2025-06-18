PM Modi Engages in Productive Exchanges with G7 Leaders, Fosters Global Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tuesday (Canada time), had productive exchanges with G7 leaders on key global challenges, emphasising shared aspirations for a better planet.

Advertisement

The G7 Summit, currently underway in Kananaskis, Canada, brings together leaders from the world’s most advanced economies to discuss pressing global issues.

Advertisement

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi met with several world leaders, including Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, South Korea President Lee Jae-myung, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President of France Emmanuel Macron.

“Productive exchanges with G7 leaders on key global challenges and shared aspirations for a better planet,” Modi said on handle X.