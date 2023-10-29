PM Modi, Egyptian Prez call for early restoration of peace in W Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday night on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and the two leaders agreed on the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region and facilitating humanitarian assistance.

”Both leaders expressed their shared concern at terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. The Prime Minister reiterated India’s long-standing and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue. He highlighted India’s development partnership and humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said this morning.

The two leaders also discussed the implications of the conflict for the region and the world.

Sharing details of his conversations with the Egyptian President on his social media handle, PM Modi said both leaders shared concerns over the scourge of terrorism and the loss of civilian lives amid the ongoing conflict.

“Yesterday, spoke with President @AlsisiOfficial. Exchanged views on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in West Asia. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence, and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Earlier, on Sunday, the spokesman for the Egyptian President said in a Facebook post that Prime Minister Modi and President al-Sisi exchanged views on the latest developments in the “Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip” and the danger of a further escalation of the conflict.

The spokesperson added that during the call, al-Sisi stressed Egypt’s continued efforts to coordinate regional and international efforts to push for a ceasefire.

The telephonic conversation between the two leaders came on a day when India abstained from voting on a resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict at the UN General Assembly that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Even as it does a tightrope walk on the conflict, India has sent humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

Ever since hostilities erupted in the region on 7 October, PM Modi has spoken to a number of leaders. He has held telephonic conversations with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan’s King Abdullah II.