PM Modi, Canadian PM Mark Carney Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tuesday (Canada time), met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

Advertisement

During the meeting, PM Modi complimented PM Carney on the successful hosting of the G7 Summit.

“Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney. Complimented him and the Canadian Government for successfully hosting the G7 Summit,” Modi said in a post on his handle X.

Advertisement

The two leaders discussed ways to add momentum to the India-Canada friendship, highlighting the strong bond between the two nations based on shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.

“India and Canada are connected by a strong belief in democracy, freedom and the rule of law. PM Carney and I look forward to working closely to add momentum to the India-Canada friendship,” Modi said.,

The leaders identified several areas with immense potential for cooperation, including trade, clean energy, space, critical minerals, and fertilisers.

The meeting reflects the growing importance of India-Canada relations, with both nations committed to strengthening their partnership.