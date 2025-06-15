PM Modi arrives in Cyprus on a historic visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday arrived in Nicosia in Cyprus on a historic visit, the first by an Indian prime minister to the island nation in over two decades.

“Landed in Cyprus. My gratitude to the President of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit will add significant momentum to India-Cyprus relations, especially in areas like trade, investment and more, ” Modi wrote on his X handle.

Modi was personally received by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides at the airport.

The prime minister, who is on his first overseas visit since India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, will be in Cyprus for two days from June 15 to 16.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides described the visit as historic, saying the upcoming discussions with Prime Minister Modi will be on significant issues, including connecting India to Europe through Cyprus.

While in Nicosia, PM Modi will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders in Limassol. The visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India’s engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union.

President Christodoulides also stated that among the issues that will be raised during the discussions will be the situation in the wider region.

Prime Minister Modi described Cyprus as a close friend and important partner in the Mediterranean region and the European Union.

India is pursuing an India-Middle East-Europe Corridor trade link by sea and rail. The visit also aims to expand cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, security, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

“One of the objectives of our discussions is the connection of India with Europe through the region of the wider Middle East, (and) its entry into Europe through the Republic of Cyprus,” Christodoulides had, according to media reports, told journalists earlier Sunday.

In statements ahead of his departure for Nicosia, Narendra Modi said that the visit to the island is an opportunity to strengthen historical ties and expand cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, security, technology and exchanges between peoples.

During his visit, Modi will also address business leaders in Limassol, highlighting opportunities for cooperation and growth.