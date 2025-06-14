PM Modi to embark on three-nation tour from June 15-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-nation tour from June 15-19, with key stops at the Republic of Cyprus, Canada, and the Republic of Croatia, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Saturday.

In the first leg of his tour, Modi will visit the Republic of Cyprus on June 15 and 16 at the invitation of the country’s President Nikos Christodoulides. This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades, the release stated.

“While in Nicosia, the Prime Minister will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders in Limassol. The visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India’s engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union,” the MEA said.

After this, Modi will travel to Kananaskis in Canada on June 16-17 to participate in the G-7 Summit. This would be the Prime Minister’s 6th consecutive participation in the G-7 Summit. Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney invited Modi to attend the summit last week despite pressure from Khalistani outfits in his country.

At the Summit, the Prime Minister will exchange views with leaders of G-7 countries, other invited outreach countries, and Heads of International Organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues.

Prime Minister Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, although details of these exchanges have not been shared yet.

In the final leg of the tour, Modi will pay an official visit to Croatia at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic.

This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with his Croatian counterpart and meet the country’s President, Zoran Milanovic.

The MEA said that the visit to Croatia will underscore India’s commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union.