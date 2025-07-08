PM Modi Arrives in Brasília, Receives Warm Welcome from Indian Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brasília on Tuesday (India time), receiving a warm welcome from the Indian community. The fraternity’s enthusiastic reception highlights the strong bond between the diaspora and their roots.

“The Indian community accorded a memorable welcome, once again highlighting how passionate our diaspora is and how connected they remain with their roots,” PM Modi said on his handle on X.

During his visit to Brasília, PM Modi will engage in detailed talks with President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva on various aspects of India-Brazil ties, including ways to deepen the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, focusing on areas like trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, and health.

The Batala Mundo band’s performance at the airport showcased Afro-Brazilian percussion, specifically Samba-Reggae from Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, promoting cultural exchange between the two nations.

PM Modi praised President Lula and the Brazilian Government for their effective leadership of the BRICS Presidency, saying, “We had extensive deliberations at the BRICS Summit. I compliment President Lula and the Brazilian Government for the work they’ve done through their BRICS Presidency in making this platform even more effective.”

This visit marks the first bilateral visit to Brazil by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly six decades, underscoring the significance of India-Brazil relations. The discussions between PM Modi and President Lula are expected to foster cooperation in areas of mutual interest, taking the Strategic Partnership to the next level.