# World

PLO, Hamas reject Trump’s statement on relocating Gazans

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Hamas on Wednesday strongly rejected US President Donald Trump’s remarks suggesting the relocation of Gaza Strip residents to neighbouring countries.

IANS | New Delhi | February 6, 2025 11:45 am

Representation image (Photo:ANI)

Hussein al-Sheikh, Secretary General of the executive committee of the PLO, said in a press statement that the organisation “categorically rejects all calls to displace our people from their homeland.”

The two-state solution, based on international law, remains the only viable path to peace and stability, he said.

“We were born here, we have lived here, and we will remain here,” he added, praising Arab nations for standing by the Palestinians.

Trump’s remarks were also denounced by Hamas, which called them an attempt to justify the US and Israeli control over Gaza.

“We strongly condemn and reject President Trump’s statements, which aim to forcibly remove our people from their land,” Hamas said in a press statement, warning that such rhetoric would escalate tensions in the region.

Hamas vowed that neither it nor the Palestinian people would allow any foreign power to impose guardianship over Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hamas also urged the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations to convene an urgent meeting to address the issue and take firm action against any forced displacement plans.

Trump proposed on Tuesday “long-term ownership” of the Gaza Strip by the United States, suggesting that the displaced Palestinians in the enclave be relocated permanently.

He did not rule out the possibility of the United States sending troops to Gaza either. “If it’s necessary, we’ll do that,” he said during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

