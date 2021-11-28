Parliamentary elections kick off in Kyrgyzstan

Parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan started on Sunday under the watch of 736 international observers to elect 90 deputies for a five-year term.

The country’s Head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Nurzhan Shaildabekova, during a briefing on Sunday morning said that 2,435 polling stations have been opened in the country at 8 a.m. local time (0200 GMT), which will work until 8 p.m. (1400 GMT). Another 59 polling stations would be opened abroad in 29 countries.

The deputies will be elected through a mixed electoral system with 54 of them to be elected according to a proportional system from political parties, and 36 others to be elected from single-mandate constituencies on a majority basis, Xinhua news agency reported.

Twenty-one political parties were registered to participate in the elections, more than 280 candidates were registered in single-mandate constituencies.

According to data from the CEC head, a total of 3,703,420 people will vote for the political parties, and 3,619,292 are going to vote in the single-mandate constituencies.

The Interior Ministry said earlier that more than 11,000 police officers would be deployed to ensure public order and security at polling stations.