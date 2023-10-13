Paris Police Disperse Pro-Palestinian Rally

In Paris, the police took action, deploying teargas and water cannons to disperse a prohibited pro-Palestinian rally. This occurred as President Emmanuel Macron called for unity among the French people. He expressed concerns about potential spillover effects from the Israel-Hamas conflict in a nation housing Europe’s largest Jewish and Muslim communities.

President Macron, in a televised address during prime time on Thursday, urged his countrymen to stand together following the Hamas attack on Israel, which tragically claimed the lives of 13 French citizens. Macron emphasized the need to avoid exacerbating national divisions amid the existing global strife.

He cautioned against succumbing to any form of hatred and disclosed that the number of French casualties in the Hamas incursion had risen to 13. Additionally, reports indicated that 17 French nationals, including four children, were missing following the attack.

Shortly before President Macron’s speech, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin took the step of prohibiting pro-Palestinian demonstrations, citing their potential to disrupt public order. Despite this ban and action by police, several hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators congregated in central Paris on Thursday night, forming separate groups.

To maintain order, the police resorted to teargas and water cannons in an effort to prevent these groups from converging.

As the Israel-Palestine conflict escalates, diplomatic missions worldwide are heightening their security measures to preempt any unforeseen incidents. In the Indian capital, Delhi, there has been a notable increase in security around Jewish religious sites, the Israeli Embassy, and various other key locations. This heightened security is in preparation for Israel’s anticipated ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, aimed at eradicating Hamas militants in response to their brutal attacks on October 7.