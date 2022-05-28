Palestinian teen killed, 90 injured in West Bank clashes

A Palestinian teenager was killed and more than 90 protesters were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Zeid Ghuneim, 15, was murdered after being shot in the neck and back by Israeli soldiers during skirmishes in al-Khader, near Bethlehem, according to the Xinhua news agency.

The injuries were recorded in the villages of Burqa, Beit Dajan, Beita, and Huwara, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

According to the organisation, ten people were shot with live ammunition, 22 with rubber bullets, and others were hurt by tear gas inhalation.

On Friday, fierce battles erupted, primarily near the northern West Bank cities of Nablus and Qalqilya, with scores of anti-settlement protesters burning tyres and throwing stones at Israeli soldiers.

On Fridays, Palestinians hold marches and protests against the Israeli government’s policies of settlement expansion and land confiscation, which generally result in violence.

(with inputs from IANS)