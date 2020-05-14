President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday announced that the Palestine will reconsider the deals and understandings reached with both Israel and the US amid the former’s annexation plans

Abbas said, “We extended our hands to a just and comprehensive peace based on the resolutions of the international legitimacy. We still have a hope to achieve this but this won’t last for too long”.

The Palestine leader also accused Israel of turning its back to the signed agreements that had been reached with the country’s side.

Abbas also noted that “Israel, which is encouraged by the US”, was planning to annex lands in Palestine, mainly in East Jerusalem and the Jordan Valley.

“This fact will compel us to reconsider all the agreements, treaties and understandings which had been either reached with the state of occupation or with the US,” said Abbas.

Also on Wednesday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtaye warned of a difficult stage the region will go through, if the Israeli government implemented its plan of annexing Palestinian lands.

Earlier this year, the US government issued a travel advisory that urged its citizens to stay alert while travelling in Israel and Palestine.

In January, Palestine informed Israel that it was no longer committed to signed agreements emanating from the Oslo Accords.

Last month, Palestine warned Israel against pressing ahead with annexation policy amid its process to form a new government.

On April 5, President Mahmoud Abbas extended the state of emergency for 30 days amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Israeli army has sealed off the city of Bethlehem and Palestinian officials have ordered the Church of the Nativity to close.

Late in April, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed an agreement with Benny Gantz, the leader of Blue and White Party, to form a unity government.