Pakistani social media accounts banned again in India after brief respite

The social media accounts of several Pakistani actors and cricketers have been banned once again after they were made accessible in India briefly on Wednesday.

Advertisement

These accounts were restored due to “technical reasons”, according to sources. “If you can see some accounts on X, YouTube, and Meta, they will be inaccessible in a few hours. Some technical glitch led to the unblocking. Rectified now,” claimed the source.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Instagram accounts of Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi, and Danish Taimoor were made visible.

The YouTube channels of cricketers Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar, which were accessible yesterday, are now blocked. Upon accessing, the message says ”This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order.”

The accounts of other Pakistani actors, such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir, remained inaccessible from India even yesterday. Upon searching for their accounts, users get a message: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Earlier in May, the government directed all Over-the-Top, or OTT, platforms, media streaming services, and digital intermediaries to discontinue web series, films, songs, podcasts, and other media content originating from Pakistan.

The advisory, dated May 8, 2025, issued under Part II of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, reminded publishers and intermediaries of their obligation to ensure that content hosted or streamed does not threaten India’s sovereignty, integrity, national security, or public order.

“OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription-based model or otherwise, having their origins in Pakistan with immediate effect,” the advisory said.