Pakistan targets Baloch families in wave of enforced disappearances, including students

At least eight Baloch individuals have gone missing following a series of raids carried out by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan and in the Baloch-populated region of Taunsa, southern Punjab, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Families of the victims have confirmed the incidents, raising serious concerns over the growing trend of enforced disappearances, The Balochistan Post reported.

In the Kech district of Balochistan, four young men were forcibly taken during a raid in the Mand area. As per The Balochistan Post, the victims have been identified as Jasim, son of Yaqoob; Malik, son of Faiz Muhammad; and Faisal and Raziq, both sons of Bijar.

Sources revealed that five individuals were initially detained during the operation; however, one was later released, while the remaining four were transferred to an undisclosed location. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

In another case from the Gwadar district, The Balochistan Post reported that Bashir, son of Sabzal, was abducted by security personnel in the Lanti Daan area of Pasni. According to his family, Bashir was taken without any explanation and has not been heard from since. His relatives are calling for his immediate and unconditional release.

Meanwhile, in Taunsa, southern Punjab, three more Baloch individuals were abducted during a nighttime raid on a local hotel. As reported by The Balochistan Post, the abducted men have been identified as Muhammad Khan Chakarani Buzdar, Jumma Khan Mithwani Buzdar, and Iftikhar Chakarani Buzdar, an eleventh-grade student.

Family members of the disappeared fear for their safety and claim that such detentions often result in extrajudicial killings disguised as “encounters.” “Enforced disappearances have become commonplace here,” a kin said. “People are taken, later falsely accused, and killed without any due legal process.”

In a related case, the sister of Ghulam Ali Baloch, a student abducted by Pakistani intelligence from Quetta’s Jinnah Town on June 22, issued an emotional plea for his return. The Balochistan Post quoted her as saying the family has received no updates on his location or condition since the morning raid.

“I am one of the unfortunate sisters whose brother was taken in broad daylight in front of everyone,” she said. “It has now been many days, and we have no idea where he is or in what condition he remains. There is no information available, and no contact has been made. Our mother is heartbroken.”

She called on the government, judiciary, and international human rights organisations to intervene. “If there are any allegations against him, he should be brought before a court. We demand justice,” she said.

She condemned the practice of enforced disappearances, labelling them as illegal, inhumane, and a violation of basic human dignity. “All we wish is to have our brother returned alive and safe,” she told The Balochistan Post. “Please support us by becoming an advocate for Ghulam Ali’s safe return.”