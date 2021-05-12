The lowest number of COVID-19 cases since March 16 was reported in Pakistan as the country braces itself for Eidul Fitr prayers on Tuesday.

The data published by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) show that 3,084 cases were detected in the country and 113 patients died throughout the country in a single day. The last time the country recorded less than 3,084 cases was on March 16 when 2,351 people got infected.

Moreover, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan stood at 78,959 on May 11. The data further showed that the overall death toll has swelled to 19,106 while 5,353 patients were under treatment in hospitals across the country.

A meeting of the NCOC reviewed the mobility control measures to be implemented during the Eid holidays. Minister for Planning, Dev­e­lop­­ment and Special Initia­tives Asad Umar and Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman Khan pr­e­sided over the session wh­i­ch was also attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan via video link.

The forum recommended that Eid sermon should be kept brief to reduce exposure and discourage sick and elderly people and children below 15 years of age from attending the prayers. It would also be mandatory to wear masks and ensure multiple entry/exit points at the prayer venue.

The authorities set aside guidelines making it mandatory to arrange thermal screening and sanitisers at entry points as well as six-foot social distancing markings at the venue. Worshippers will be encouraged to perform ablution at home and bring their own prayer mats. Socialising/embracing and handshakes after prayers will be discouraged and gathering not allowed.

(With IANS inputs)