Pakistan reports 2nd polio case in less than 10 days

Pakistan has announced a second incidence of polio in less than ten days after being polio-free for nearly 15 months.

According to a Dawn report, the latest instances have caused anxiety among officials because the illness can spread in the wake of significant movement during the Eid festivities.

A two-year-old child from North Waziristan has been paralysed by the wild poliovirus (WPV1), according to the Pakistan National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health in Islamabad.

On April 22, a 15-month-old boy was determined to be poliovirus-infected. Both children are from North Waziristan’s Mir Ali Council.

The WPV1 cases are genetically linked and belong to the same virus cluster, confirming the Pakistan Polio Programme’s fears about persistent virus transmission in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to Dawn.

To increase children’s immunity, a team has already been dispatched to the area to provide oral and injectable polio vaccines.

“Following the confirmation of the case last week, the National and Provincial Polio Emergency Operations Centres are launching an emergency immunisation campaign. If you are travelling from one place to another for Eid vacations, I strongly advise you to get your children vaccinated “Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, the Secretary of State for Health, stated.

Despite difficult conditions in hard-to-reach locations, the polio program’s health professionals continue to reach children in North Waziristan.

(with inputs from IANS)