Pakistan Punjab’s CM Maryam Nawaz dons police uniform again

Undeterred by criticism, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday donned police uniform again – this time the crisp charcoal black of the provincial police’s Elite Force as she reviewed their passing out parade in Lahore.

“This is not a uniform, it is a national service that comes to the sons and daughters of a few nations. The uniform is an honour as well as a great test,” she said in her address, Geo News reported.

The Punjab CM assured the Elite Force personnel about providing them with all the necessary resources.

Advertisement

“Whatever the IG Punjab needs will be provided, there will be no shortage of resources,” she said in her address. Later, she was also caught on camera testing out their specialised weapons.

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the country’s first female Chief Minister, also expressed her satisfaction that at least 70, among those passing out, are women. She also interacted with them after the parade.

This was not the first time that Maryam Nawaz wore a police uniform. Late last month, she donned the khaki Punjab Police attire while inspecting a passing-out parade of lady constables and traffic assistants at the Police Training College, Chung.

However, a section of people had questioned her right to wear the uniform, causing clashes on social media. Subsequently, the Punjab Police clarified that she was indeed “entitled to wear the police uniform” as per the Punjab Police Dress Regulations.