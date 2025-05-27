Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif “ready to talk” with India, says: “‘We want to resolve all disputes”

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the country is ready to talk with India “to find solutions” to “longstanding problems”, including Kashmir, water-sharing and trade. He made the remarks during a joint press conference during his visit to Tehran.

Addressing a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif as per a report in Pakistani media outlet Dawn said, “We are ready to talk, for the sake of peace on water issues with our neighbour.” He continued, “We are ready to talk to promote trade and also, counter-terrorism…”

“We wanted peace, we want peace and we will work for peace in the region through talks, on the table, and resolve our outstanding issues,” Sharif said.

The Pakistan PM said, “But if they accept my offer of peace, then we will show that we really want peace, seriously and sincerely.”

Sharif was in Iran on Monday, after a visit to Turkiye. After Iran, he is scheduled to visit Tajikistan and Azerbaijan.

Iranian state media IRNA reported that President Masoud Pezeshkian has voiced Iran’s support for a durable ceasefire between India and Pakistan, calling for dialogue between regional countries to resolve disputes and promote peace.

The Indus Water Treaty was put into abeyance after the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, which saw the death of 26 innocent civilians.

In the wake of the attack, the government took up a series of actions against Pakistan, of which one was putting the Indus Water Treaty into abeyance.

Previously, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also reiterated that the Indus Water Treaty, signed in 1960, is currently on hold due to Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism. The treaty governs the sharing of water resources from the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan.

Previously, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said that climate changes and demographic shifts have created new realities on ground.

“Now, as per CCS decision that I referred to of 23rd April, India will keep the treaty in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably, abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. Please also note that climate change, demographic shifts and technological changes have created new realities on ground as well,” Jaiswal said.

India had imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows, according to a notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.