Pakistan PM Sharif likely to visit China next month

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit China in the last week of November, local media reported.

“Last minute details are being worked upon, but the visit is very much on,” sources told The News on Saturday. Meanwhile, Pakistan Embassy in Beijing hosted an event on floods in Pakistan to lay stress on the need for proactive climate action and international solidarity to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Delighted to host representatives of multilateral organizations, Chinese think tank and academia at the embassy. Briefed them on recent floods in Pakistan and Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change. Touched by their desire to contribute,” Pakistan’s Ambassador Moinul Haque said.

According to the News International citing a statement, international organizations, Chinese think tanks, NGOs, Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD) members and Pakistani community members attended the Beijing event.

Speaking at the event, the Pakistani Ambassador briefed the audience about the extent and nature of the recent unprecedented floods in Pakistan.

During the occasion, Ambassador also expressed gratitude for the support extended by the international community, particularly China and the UN. He reiterated the need for proactive climate action and international solidarity to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Haque stressed that it was unfortunate that despite being a low carbon emitter, Pakistan was among the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

He called on rich countries to help the developing states affected by climate change. Ambassador hoped that the international community would remain engaged with Pakistan in the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase, The News International reported.

Earlier, on Friday, newly appointed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar sought the support of the Chinese ambassador for securing the rollover of State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) deposits of $2 billion due in March 2023 to materialise financing requirements under the International Monetary Fund’s programme.

Pakistan has to secure a rollover of USD 2 billion in SAFE deposits for the current fiscal year, as per the IMF’s condition.

The development came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Pakistan to seek debt relief from its close partner China in view of the countrywide cataclysmic floods.

The remarks had drawn a censorious response from China, whose foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin had called out the US for “passing unwarranted criticism against Pakistan-China cooperation” and urged it to do something “real and beneficial” for the people of Pakistan, reported Dawn.