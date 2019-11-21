Pakistan’s Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif stepped down as Public Account Committee chief and nominated his party’s MNA from Sheikhupura Rana Tanvir Hussain as his replacement.

On Monday, Sharif submitted his resignation to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser right after a day before his departure to London with ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif proposed Tanvir’s name for the position in his resignation, saying that it has been “decided by the joint opposition parties”.

The National Assembly will convene a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for the election of its new chief on November 28.

The PAC has been non-functional as Sharif had not presided over its meeting for nearly six months.

In 2018, NAB Lahore had arrested Shahbaz Sharif in Aashyana company case.

In the Ashiyana housing scam, Shehbaz has been accused of ordering the cancellation of a contract given to a successful bidder for the low-cost housing scheme, resulting in a loss of Rs 193 million to the national exchequer.