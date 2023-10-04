Pakistan Joins China’s Himalayan Forum Near India Border

China is gearing up to host the 3rd Trans-Himalayan Forum for International Cooperation, set to take place on October 4-5 near the border of India’s Arunachal Pradesh. This significant gathering, located in Tibet’s Nyingchi region, comes at a time when tensions persist along the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Trans-Himalayan Forum, established in 2018 under the auspices of Beijing, aims to foster collaboration among nations in the Himalayan region. Member countries include Pakistan, Mongolia, and Afghanistan. The meeting’s venue, Nyingchi, falls within the administration of the Chinese government and is situated approximately 160 kilometers from Arunachal Pradesh in northeastern India.

Pakistan has confirmed its participation in the forum, with Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani set to attend. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry mentioned that Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani is visiting China at the special invitation of China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, to take part in the 3rd Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation scheduled in Nyingchi, Tibet Autonomous Region, from October 4 to 5.

The overarching objective of the Trans-Himalayan Forum is to address various regional issues, including matters related to geographical connectivity. The theme for this year’s gathering is “Ecological Civilization and Environmental Protection.”

Notably, this forum marks the first in-person meeting to occur since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, has also departed for China to attend the event. During his visit, Muttaqi will engage in bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the forum.

As the Himalayan nations convene in Nyingchi, this gathering offers an opportunity to promote international cooperation and explore solutions to common challenges, all while taking place in a region with significant geopolitical significance, particularly in the context of the ongoing India-China border tensions.