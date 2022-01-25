Pakistan government asks Shehbaz Sharif to provide medical reports of Nawaz Sharif within 10 days

The Imran Khan-led Pakistan government has asked the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to provide medical reports of his brother Nawaz Sharif within a period of 10 days, local media reported citing a letter of the office of the country’s Attorney General.

The News International reported that if Shehbaz Sharif fails to do that, appropriate procedures will be initiated against him before the Lahore High Court for breach of undertaking and order of the court.

“Before initiating appropriate proceedings before the Lahore High Court for breach of undertaking and the order of the court, it is deemed appropriate that this letter is addressed to you for providing the medical reports as stated in the letter of the Special Medical Board within a period of 10 days of the receipt of this letter,” the letter cited by The News International stated on Monday.

“In the event of your failure, this office shall be constrained to initiate proceedings for breach of undertaking and violation of the order of the court in terms of Article 204 of the Constitution of Pakistan read with Section 3 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003,” it added.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Punjab province has constituted a medical board to examine the health reports of the country’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif submitted in Lahore High Court.

The Punjab province formed the board after directions from the federal government.

The special medical board comprising nine senior doctors will submit an assessment report to the provincial government in five days after the evaluation of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s medical record regarding his health condition, according to The News International.

In November 2019, Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan and went to London medical treatment following the Imran government’s approval for the visit.

Last year in December, Pakistan’s Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar had said that Nawaz Sharif had been cornered in the UK as Islamabad was actively pursuing his extradition case. Akbar had also said that Sharif was a convict and was not even entitled to get a visit visa as per UK’s immigration laws.