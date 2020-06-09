Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases will continue to rise in the country, and a peak will be witnessed by the end of July or beginning of August.

In a televised address, PM Khan has said that there might be difficult times ahead for the country if the people keep on taking COVID-19 as common flu, and do not follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) formed by the government to control the spread of the disease.

The Prime Minister also urged the people to follow the SOPs to slow down the spread of the disease as the option of locking down the whole country is not practicable in Pakistan.

“A lockdown does not mean it will end COVID-19. It can only slow down the spread of the virus. Sadly, the lockdown also slowed down the economy, creating hard times for our poor people.

“We have reopened the economy with SOPs and precautions so our poor people can earn a livelihood,” he said.

Last week, Khan had rejected an option of imposing another lockdown in the country.

Earlier, the premier had said that the economic losses to justify his government’s decision to lift a coronavirus lockdown despite rising infections and deaths and urged people to “live with the virus.”

The Prime Minister’s address came after the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 100,000 in the country.

Earlier, the Opposition rejected the idea of virtual meetings and insisted that the sessions be held in person, noting that it was an important session of parliament because the budget is expected to be presented in the National Assembly in the next week.

On May 16, Domestic flight operations resumed in Pakistan after a nearly two-month-long suspension.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 103,671 with 2,067 deaths, according to the data by the country’s Health Ministry.