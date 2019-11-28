The Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday, in short order, ruled that Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will remain the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for another six months, during which the parliament will legislate on the extension of an army chief’s tenure.

A three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, announced the much-anticipated verdict after being assured by the government that parliament will pass legislation within six months, The Dawn reported.

The verdict was announced around 3.45 p.m., prior to which the court had asked the government to submit an undertaking that the parliament will pass legislation in this regard within six months and an amended notification.

The top court’s ruling comes in the nick of time as Gen Bajwa was set to retire at midnight. Prime Minister Imran Khan had extended Bajwa’s tenure through a notification in August, but the top court suspended it on November 26 due to irregularities in the manner of extension.