Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the nation to strictly observe precautionary measures on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In his message, President Alvi urged people to help the needy as the coronavirus pandemic had negatively affected the economy, The Express Tribune reported.

Prime Minister Khan said that the pandemic had become a challenge for humanity and the entire world is faced with a critical situation.

Last month, PM Khan said that a ‘green Pakistan’ guarantees a prosperous future for coming generations and asked the nation to join hands in achieving the target of planting 10 billion trees to fight climate change and environmental pollution.

Khan referred to the recent announcement about nine new national parks in the country and said the country had 30 such parks since independence in 1947.

The Prime Minister said that his government had launched an ambitious project to plant 10 billion trees across the country and in the past two years, it had planted 30 million trees while new nurseries were working at top speed to increase the number to one billion by June next year.

As of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan stood at 278,914, with 5,968 deaths.