Pak PM Imran Khan to visit Qatar before US-Taliban deal signing

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a day-long visit to Qatar on Thursday, just two days before the US and Afghan Taliban would sign a landmark peace deal in Doha.

“As part of regular exchange of high-level visits, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Qatar on February 27, 2020, to meet His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar,” The Express Tribune quoted a Foreign Office statement as saying on Wednesday night.

This will be the premier’s second visit to Qatar after assuming office in 2018.

However, PM Khan would not attend the signing ceremony which is scheduled for Saturday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Qatar extended a formal invitation to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to attend the signing ceremony of the landmark peace deal between the US and Afghan Taliban in Doha.

The US-Taliban deal will lay the ground for a crucial intra-Afghan dialogue focusing on the future of Afghanistan and a permanent ceasefire.