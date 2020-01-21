Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to attend the World Economic Forum which will begin in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, where he is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump and several other world leaders, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the WEF, which runs until on Thursday. The theme for this year’s gathering is ï¿½Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’, The Express Tribune reported.

Khan is attending the forum at the invitation of its founder and executive chairman Prof Klaus Schwab, will deliver a “keynote address” at the WEF special session, and participate in the “Pakistan Strategy Dialogue” with the corporate leaders.

Khan is slated to address a WEF special session and also interact with corporate leaders at the Pakistan Strategy Dialogue.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

Throughout his engagements in Davos, Khan will share Pakistan’s vision and achievements in the areas of the economy, peace and stability, trade, business and investment opportunities, according to the FO.

At the three-day prestigious event, political leaders, business executives, heads of international organisations and civil society representatives from around the world will deliberate on contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues.

In 2019, in July, PM Khan met Trump during his maiden visit to the US and said that successive governments in Pakistan did not tell the truth to the United States for the last 15 years about 40 different militant groups operating in his country.

After meeting US President Donald Trump, Khan said: “The meet was very important”.

Earlier, the United States had put pressure on Imran Khan to take “irreversible action” against terrorist and militant groups and to “facilitate peace talks” with the Taliban for intra-Afghan dialogue, according to the White House.

Earlier in June, Alice Wells, the State Department’s acting assistant secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs said, “We recognize that Pakistan has taken steps to encourage Taliban participation in peace negotiations, which has been important to the progress we have made thus far”.

In his last public engagement before winding up his three-day US visit, Imran Khan hoped that the US-Pakistan relationship would now be at a different level.

