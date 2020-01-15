Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi embarked on a three-day visit to the US on Wednesday for talks on the tension in the Middle East that poses a danger to the regional security, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry

Qureshi will also visit New York where he will meet the United Nations leadership including Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to a statement.

The foreign minister will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and other senior administration officials in Washington.

Qureshi will also have meetings on the Capitol Hill, besides engagements with the media and think tank community.

“In the official talks, the Foreign Minister will focus on Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach, which has been undertaken on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of the recent tensions in the Middle East/Gulf region,” the statement said.

“The objective is to support efforts for de-escalation and resolution of differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means. The Foreign Minister’s visit to the United States is part of these endeavours,” it said.

In 2019, in July, Qureshi termed the meeting between the two rulers as “impressive and encouraging” and hoped that it will open a new chapter in the relations between the two countries.

His comments followed Khan’s meeting with Trump at the White House in early July.

Qureshi said that previously Pakistan-US ties took a cold turn but now they have improved and the government is serious to re-establish better ties.

(With inputs from agency)