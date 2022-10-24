The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday declined the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan to suspend the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualifying him in the Toshakhana reference.

Stating the practices as “corrupt”, the electoral watchdog disqualified the PTI Chief in the Toshakhana reference, stating he had committed corrupt practices by making “false statements,” ARY News reported. The high court Chief Justice, Athar Minallah heard Imran Khan’s plea on Monday and after rejecting it, ordered the PTI chairman to clear the reservations raised on the plea within three days. Barrister Ali Zafar attended the hearing on behalf of Imran Khan.

Reportedly, the gifts received by government officials are to be reported immediately to enable their value to be assessed. Only after an assessment is conducted can the recipient take away the gift, if he wants to keep it, after depositing a specific amount.

These gifts remain deposited in the Toshakhana, a department under the cabinet division that maintains a record of precious gifts.

Recently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in its verdict in the Toshakhana case disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ruled that he is no more a Member of the National Assembly.

The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices.

Earlier on September 19, in the Toshakhana case hearing, Imran Khan’s counsel Ali Zafar admitted that his client had sold at least four presents he had received during 2018-19.

“The gifts were sold for Rs 58 million and their receipts were enclosed with the income tax returns filed by my client,” the lawyer apprised the ECP.

Meanwhile, in August, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) filed the reference claiming that Khan had paid for only some items that he took home from the ‘Toshakhana’. Still, most items that he took from the government treasure house were done so without paying for them.

In the reference, it was alleged that Khan did not disclose the gifts he took and concealed the information in his statements, reported Geo news.