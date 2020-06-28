One person was killed in a shooting at a park in the US city of Louisville in Kentucky state on Saturday, according to the police,

In a series of tweets, Louisville police said they received calls around 9 pm that gunshots had been fired near Jefferson Square Park. Police then received calls that members of the sheriff’s department were performing life-saving measures on a man who later died at the scene.

The second victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Police cleared the park and were “trying to gather as much information as possible in order to identify all who were involved in the incident,” the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement.

Taking to Twitter, Mayor Greg Fischer expressed his grief, saying “I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered”.

“It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene”, he further posted

Earlier in the day, there were hundreds in the area and marching around downtown for the 31st day.

Saturday’s shooting was at least the second during nearly a month of protests in Louisville.

Jefferson Square Park has become a central location for protests in the past month.

(With inputs from agency)