4 killed in shooting at Kentucky home in US

Four people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at a home in Kentucky in the US on Saturday, police said.

According to the Florence Police Department, four individuals were declared deceased at the location, while three others were taken to a nearby hospital and are currently in critical but stable condition.

Officers responded to the residence at nearly 3 a.m. on Saturday and as they approached the home, they still heard shots being fired, Police Chief Jeff Mallery said at a press conference. People were attending a birthday pool party at that time.

The suspect, described as an adult male, fled the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival, leading to a police chase. The suspect then drove off the road and crashed into a ditch. Law enforcement found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Xinhua news agency reported.

Party attendees recognised the suspect and provided his identity to the police. According to Mallery, he had a prior conviction for a sexual offence, though it does not appear to be connected to the shooting.

Officials said that an initial investigation indicated the suspect acted alone, and there is no danger to the public.