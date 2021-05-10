A three-day ceasefire as been announced by the Taliban militant outfit with Afghan government during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, a spokesman said on Monday.

“To provide a peaceful and secure atmosphere for our compatriots to celebrate this joyous Eid al-Fitr with a greater peace of mind, all Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate (name of the ousted Taliban regime) are instructed to halt all offensive operations against the enemy countrywide from the first till the third day of Eid,” Xinhua news agency quoted Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid as saying on Twitter.

Eid al-Fitr festival is likely to fall on Thursday this year, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Meanwhile, at least 15 people, mainly civilians, were killed in Afghanistan on Monday, the same day Taliban militants announced a nationwide three-day ceasefire for the upcoming Eid-al0Fitr holidays.

All Taliban fighters are instructed to cease offensive operations across the country from the first to the third day of Eid-al Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan, a Taliban statement published late Sunday read.

Taliban fighters are prohibited from visiting government-controlled areas or giving “enemy personnel” access to areas controlled by the Islamists.

A response from the government in Kabul is still pending.

The Taliban has declared ceasefires to mark the end of Ramadan in the past.

(With IANS inputs)