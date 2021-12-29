NZ reports 46 new Covid cases

New Zealand reported 46 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new infections included 30 recorded in the largest city of Auckland, six in nearby Waikato, and three in Northland, reports Xinhua news agency.

Currently, a total of 48 cases are being treated in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units, the Ministry said.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand has increased to 13,616, while the death toll stood at 51.

To date, 95 percent of the eligible population in New Zealand have had their first dose and 91 percent were fully inoculated.

Precautionary measures were announced last week over emerging experience overseas with the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

They include shortening the interval period between the second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine from six months to four months.

Parents and caregivers will be able to book vaccination for 5-11 year-olds from January 17.