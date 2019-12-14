North Korea on Saturday carried out “another crucial test” at its satellite launch site and the results would be used to strengthen its “reliable strategic nuclear deterrent”.

The unspecified took place at the Sohae Satellite launching ground, better known as the Dongchang-RI site, Yonhap News Agency reported citing the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) as saying.

“The research successes being registered by us in defence science one after another recently will be applied to further bolstering up the reliable strategic nuclear deterrent,” the KCNA said.

Friday’s test came after the North conducted what it called “a very important test” at the satellite launch site on December 7, sparking concern that the communist nation could be preparing to launch a long-range rocket.

Last month, North Korea launched two “unidentified projectiles” on the Thanksgiving holiday in the US as nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington remain deadlocked.

Earlier in November, North Korea had carried out a “successful” new test of its “super-larger multiple rocket launcher” system, the latest in a series of provocations by Pyongyang.

In August this year, North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea.

North Korea is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes and lifting some of them was a key demand at the Hanoi summit.

North Korea repeatedly has issued warnings against the combined military exercise between South Korea and the US, threatening that it would seek “a new way” rather than engagement if Seoul goes ahead with such a rehearsal for invasion.

(With inputs from agency)