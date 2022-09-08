NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Bihar in Phulwari Sharif terror module case

On Thursday the National Investigating Agency (NIA) carried out searches in multiple locations in Bihar. The searches have been carried out in connection with the Phulwari Sharif terror module case, the source said.

A top official source had said that multiple NIA teams had carried out searches at the residential premises in the Darbhanga, Arariya, Chhapra, and Patna districts of Bihar.

In the Phulwari Sharif terror module investigation, the NIA filed two distinct FIRs, on July 22, one of which mentions a plot by criminals to obstruct Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to Bihar on July 11 by some suspected individuals. Whereas the other is associated with the Bihar Police’s July 14 apprehension of Margub Ahmad Danish, alias Tahir, who was suspected of engaging in anti-Indian activities and radicalizing youth through the use of various social media platforms. Both these FIRs were registered on July 22.

The first FIR mentioned that during the proposed visit of PM Modi to Bihar, some suspected individuals had assembled in the Phulwari Sharif area on July 11, 2022. The FIR also states that several incriminating articles as well as documents, relating to “anti-India Activities”, were seized after a raid was carried out on secret information resulting in the interception of two persons Athar Parvej and Mohd Jalaluddin from Patna.

The FIR has named 26 suspects and also says that a case was registered by Bihar Police on July 12 at Phulwari Sharif police station.

Based on a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization Division, which acknowledged the gravity of the offense and its consequences for national security, the NIA took over the case and re-registered it.

The interception of Margub Ahmad Danish alias Tahir, a resident of Munir Colony in Phulwari Sharif, on July 14 is the basis of the second FIR.

As per the FIR, Tahir, was allegedly involved in “anti-India activities and radicalization of impressionable youth using various social media platforms.”

The FIR also says that during the interrogation of Margub Ahmad Danish, he revealed that he was the admin of two Whats App groups named “Ghazwa-e-Hind” of which one was the BJP chat Group and that he is involved in radicalizing India’s impressionable youth.

(With inputs from ANI)