New Zealand has for the moment halted the spread of Coronavirus with no active cases, after the country’s final patient was given clearance and released from isolation, the national health authorities said Monday.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said, “the milestone was really good news and an achievement the whole of New Zealand could take heart from.”

“Having no active cases for the first time since February 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey but, as we’ve previously said, ongoing vigilance against COVID-19 will continue to be essential,” he said in a statement.

New Zealand and its Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has won accolades from all around the world on the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic with a strict seven-week lockdown that ended in May after the virus was contained.

The South Pacific nation, with a population of five million, has had 1,154 confirmed cases and 22 deaths.

From the past seventeen days, the country hasn’t witnessed any new infections and had just one active case for more than a week, who has now been discharged after recovery.

The final COVID-19 patient to be recovered is believed to be a woman in her 50s who was linked to a cluster at an Auckland nursing home. Her details although had not beed released for privacy reasons.

“(The) remaining case has been symptom-free for 48 hours and is regarded as recovered. The person has now been released from isolation,” the health department said.

PM Ardern is expected to announce today that New Zealand will this week move to alert Level 1, the lowest rating on its four-tier virus response system.

With the new move international border restrictions will remain in place but the final domestic curbs such as limits on public gatherings and mandatory social distancing will be removed.