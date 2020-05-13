New Zealand reported zero new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, the second day in a row without any new cases and the fourth day since early last week.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said it was encouraging news as the country prepares to ease many of its lockdown restrictions from midnight.

Most businesses, including malls, retail stores and sit-down restaurants, will be able to reopen. Social distancing rules will remain in place and gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

The lifting of restrictions will coincide with the release of the government’s annual budget on Thursday.

Last month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern explained details of what life and business activities look like under Alert Level 3.

Earlier, the country entered a four-week lockdown, or epidemic response Alert Level 4, from March 25.

In New Zealand, COVID-19 lockdown has paralysed the economy, with thousands of jobs losses already announced

Economic modelling released by the Treasury department predicted unemployment — currently about 4.0 percent — could soar to almost 26 percent in a worst-case scenario. Ardern said her wage cut was a small contribution to easing pay inequalities in society.

