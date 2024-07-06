New UK PM Starmer appoints cabinet, names country’s first female Chancellor

New UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed his cabinet, making Angela Rayner the Deputy Prime Minister and Rachel Reeves the country’s first female Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Starmer’s cabinet included a record 11 women in the team of 25.

Meanwhile, Yvette Cooper was appointed Home Secretary, David Lammy was named Foreign Secretary and John Healey was appointed Defence Secretary.

Advertisement

Other appointments include Shabana Mahmood as Justice Secretary, Wes Streeting as Health Secretary, Bridget Phillipson as Education Secretary, and Ed Miliband as Energy Secretary.

In his first speech as Prime Minister at Downing Street on Friday, Starmer pledged to get the country’s “struggling” healthcare system back on track, secure British borders, and attend to the need for schools and affordable homes.

“Our country has voted decisively for change and a return of politics to public service,” he said.

However, “changing a country is not like flicking a switch”, said Starmer, noting that the world has become “more volatile”.

He said the work for change will begin immediately but will time.

The new Prime Minister highlighted his focus on things that “working-class families like mine can build their lives around”.

“If I asked you now whether you believed that Britain will be better for your children, I know too many of you will say no — and so my government will fight until you believe again,” he said.