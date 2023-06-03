New history has begun in India-Nepal relations: Prachanda

Prime Minister of Nepal Pushp Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that a new history has begun in the relations between India and Nepal through the consensus reached with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding connectivity, water resources, energy and border issues.

He said that new dimensions have been added to the relations between India and Nepal and the agreements signed during his current visit to India would have far-reaching results.

Prachanda was speaking on the occasion of a dinner hosted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Indore to honour the Nepal PM on his visit to Indore and Ujjain for offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple there yesterday.

Prachanda said that this is his fourth visit to India, as the Nepal PM and this time the consensus reached between the two nations in the fields of connectivity, water resources and energy will have far-reaching results.

He said after going to Nepal he would tell the Nepalese that a new history has begun in the relations between India and Nepal. Reiterating that new dimensions have been added to Indo-Nepal relations, Mr Prachanda asserted that it is the duty of all of us to strengthen them.

Prachanda said he was feeling elated, as his dream of the darshan of Lord Mahakal had come true. He also expressed happiness on the warm welcome he received in MP and said it will be unforgettable.

The Nepal PM also congratulated MP CM Chouhan over the development works done in MP.

Chouhan said the welcome extended to the Nepal PM is a welcome felicitation on behalf of the nine crore people of MP and the state government. He said that the culture, civilization and traditions in India and Nepal are almost the same.