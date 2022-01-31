Follow Us:
New Attorney General of Afghanistan appointed

Maulvi Shamsuddin Sharihati, former deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, appointed as Attorney General of Afghanistan

IANS | Kabul | January 31, 2022 12:40 pm

Maulvi Shamsuddin Sharihati, Afghanistan

Photo: IANS

Maulvi Shamsuddin Sharihati has been appointed as Attorney General in the Taliban-led government of Afghanistan, according to deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani.

“In accordance with the decree of leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Maulvi Shamsuddin Sharihati, former deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, appointed as Attorney General of Afghanistan,” Xinhua news agency quoted Samangani as saying in a tweer.

According to Samangani, Sharihati, who hails from Kishim district of the northern Badakhshan province, had previously served as the Governor of Paktia province, and that of Maidan Wardak province among other posts.

