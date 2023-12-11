Logo

Logo

# World

Netanyahu speaks to Putin amid growing tensions with Russia over Gaza

“The Prime Minister spoke with Putin for around fifty minutes,” the Israeli PMO said.

IANS | New Delhi | December 11, 2023 11:59 am

Netanyahu speaks to Putin amid growing tensions with Russia over Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday spoke with the Russian President Vladimir Putin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday spoke with the Russian President Vladimir Putin over phone amid growing tensions between the two countries over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

“The Prime Minister spoke with Putin for around fifty minutes,” the Israeli PMO said.

In the recently held UN Security Council meeting at New York, the Russians had supported a resolution which called for ceasefire and peace in Gaza while the U.S had vetoed the resolution and the U.K had abstained from voting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Poll-eve challenges

As Russia stands at the threshold of President Vladimir Putin’s re-election bid, it grapples with a nuanced economic narrative marked by both resilience and challenges.