Nepal has reported 41 new coronavirus cases, taking the nationwide tally to 548 with two deaths, according to the health ministry on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that eight people, including seven men and one women were identified as positive in Kapilavastu district.

Thirteen men were reported positive in Sarlahi district, one women in Bara district and one male in Kathmandu.

The affected people were in the age group of 17 to 52 years. The new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Earlier this month, the government extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, until May 18, while the suspension of domestic and international flights will continue till May 31.

As the number of cases is rising sharply in recent days, Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs earlier announced more stringent measures to discourage movement of people from one district to another by making it harder for people to get vehicle passes.

Nepal has been under lockdown since March 24 after the second COVID-19 case was reported.

The country has so far reported two deaths from the deadly virus and 70 patients have been recovered.