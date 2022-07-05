Nepal’s dual-threat: Rise in cholera and covid-19 cases

With the recent outbreak of Cholera situation in Nepal has turned chaotic as Covid 19 cases are also showing a spurt. The country is witnessing an alarming rise in the cases of the waterborne disease, since the start of monsoon. Adding to the woes, Covid-19 cases have started re surging too. Health workers are working beyond their strength to treat patients suffering from both the diseases. Earlier there was a threat of the spread of water-borne and vector-borne diseases and people even followed safe protocols. People were scared of the spread of Covid-19 and thus they followed social distancing. Due to the covid-compliant public behavior, covid spread was controlled and people also avoided contracting other diseases. This made the medical staff and the public to become complacent. Thus, the situation has now worsened. In view of the recent surge in cholera cases, the Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC) on Saturday passed a notification, stopping the sale of several food items and snacks. The authorities reiterated that the disease can further spread with the use of contaminated water and mishandling of food items. “We are facing increasing challenges due to a surge in both seasonal infections and Covid-19 cases,” said Dr Niraj Bam, associate professor at the Institute of Medicine. He also works at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the total number of cholera patients in the Kathmandu Valley has reached to 17. The patients are being treated at the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital at Teku. Recently, about 12 to 15 patients have been visiting the hospital complaining of serious diarrhea. Commenting on the recent hike in the cases of cholera, Dr Sher Bahadur Pun commented, “It was not unexpected this time, as the focus of authorities concerned was on curative methods instead of preventive measures. We all knew that the risk of an outbreak of waterborne diseases would grow with piles of garbage left in Kathmandu’s streets for weeks,” The authorities are appealing to the masses to practice social hygiene and social-distance. It is an extremely challenging situation for the nation, already reeling under an economic crisis.