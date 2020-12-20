The politics in Nepal is witnessing twist and tear as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday recommended the dissolution of the parliament after he was cornered over an executive order issued last week, reports say.

“PM Oli was under pressure to withdraw an ordinance related to the Constitutional Council Act that he had issued on Tuesday and got endorsed by President Bidya Devi Bhandari the same day,” The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

The reports also said that today’s Cabinet meeting was expected to recommend the replacement of the ordinance.

According to The Kathmandu Post, the ordinance to amend the Constitutional Council Act was introduced on December 15, and allegedly undermined the principle of checks and balances.

It allowed the Constitutional Council to convene a meeting if a majority of its members attend it. PM Oli then held such a meeting on December 15 evening itself.

It is to be noted here that the Constitutional Council is headed by the prime minister and includes the chief justice, speaker, chairperson of the National Assembly, leader of the opposition, and the deputy speaker as its members.

Ass the key appointments to various constitutional bodies are recommended by the Council itself.

The general election in Nepal is due in 2022.