Nepal President Paudel hospitalised again after chest pain

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning after complaining of chest pain. This is his second hospitalization within a week.

As per the President’s Personal Secretary, the president has been admitted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) and is under a doctor’s observation. “He has been admitted at Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre in Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital earlier this morning after he complained of chest pain. His health condition is normal,” the President’s Personal Secretary Chiranjibi Adhikari confirmed to ANI over the phone.

78-year-old state head was on Tuesday (June 13) admitted at the Shahid Gangalal National Heart Center in Kathmandu after suffering from a “heart attack”. He underwent angioplasty. Upon examination, doctors concluded the President of having “myocardial infarction” colloquially known as a “heart attack”.

On Saturday morning, the President was taken to TUTH, which is less than one kilometer from the President’s Official Residence, the Sheetal Niwas in Maharajgunj at 2 am (Local Time).

President Paudel was later shifted to Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center at 5 am (local time). “Currently he is kept at CCU cabin,” a source at the office of the President confirmed ANI.

The ailing president was previously taken to New Delhi on a Shree Airlines flight on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He returned back on April 30.